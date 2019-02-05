Joplin, Mo., Hopes to Reuse Old Library as a University Tech Center (Center for Digital Education)

"The old Joplin Public Library could soon have a new life.

Officials with Missouri Southern State University and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce will propose that the old library, 300 S. Main St., be used in the short term as working space for entrepreneurs, according to Brad Hodson, the university's executive vice president."—Source: Center for Digital Education

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read how a school has its sites set on breathing new life into an old library building, with a plan to facilitate community collaboration and help fill the IT skills gap.