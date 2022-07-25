Jetbuilt and Vectorworks Announce Integration Partnership

Jetbuilt (opens in new tab) and Vectorworks (opens in new tab) have partnered to offer a uniquely customized integration between the two powerful platforms. A Jetbuilt project can now seamlessly export into Vectorworks ConnectCAD to create CAD drawings, BIM models, 3D renderings, and more. Alternately, a Vectorworks design in ConnectCAD can be efficiently pushed into Jetbuilt for fast and powerful quoting.

“Vectorworks is a highly regarded platform that we are proud to align with in bringing the Jetbuilt community a fantastic solution to drawings and documentation,” remarked Paul Dexter, Jetbuilt founder and CEO. “Moreover, Jetbuilt’s global user base and functionality aligns well with Vectorworks worldwide popularity for even better service to the international community of system integrators and end users.”

Vectorworks played a formative role in the field having created one of the first CAD programs, as well as CAD software for Mac OS. Founded in 1985 as MiniCAD, the company eventually became Vectorworks, and its offerings and growth accelerated into a powerful cross-platform that is relied upon by more than 685,000 designers worldwide.

Jetbuilt and Vectorworks share a common devotion to their clients to consistently anticipate and provide the most effective solutions to their needs. To that end, the companies joined forces in writing custom integrations to map all items in a Jetbuilt proposal to existing items in the Vectorworks ConnectCAD database and vice versa, creating a highly efficient workflow between platforms.

“Jetbuilt is a valuable addition to the Vectorworks Partner Network and to our customers across the globe,” said Vectorworks CEO, Dr. Biplab Sarkar. “This integration will save designers time and energy across various stages of their workflows, from lead-tracking to project quoting, installation, and more. We’re delighted to work with Jetbuilt to bring this added level of efficiency, accuracy and power to our users through this project solution.”