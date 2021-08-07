JBL Pro Intros PRX All-in-One Portable P.A. and App

The What: JBL Professional is expanding its PRX Column Portable P.A. family with the new PRX ONE all-in-one portable P.A. For simplified management of the PRX ONE system, JBL Professional also is introducing the universal JBL Pro Connect app.

The What Else: PRX ONE meets the needs of a broad range of portable and installed applications, delivering unmatched power, acoustic performance and functionality in a sleek, compact package weighing just 56 pounds. The system delivers a stunning 130 dB of wide, full-bandwidth SPL with consistent front-to-back throw, thanks to its custom-engineered, 12-tweeter column array, featuring JBL A.I.M. (Array Inumbration Mechanics) acoustic design; 12-inch bass-reflex woofer and a built-in 2,000-watt (peak) Class D amplifier.

Performers at any experience level will dial in great sound, fast, using PRX ONE's comprehensive suite of professional-grade Lexicon and dbx processors and eight customizable presets. Built-in effects include reverb, 8-band EQ, delay, compression, limiting, ducking, echo, sub synth and dbx DriveRack Inside technology, featuring AFS Pro Automatic Feedback Suppression; Triple Tier DSP control offers multi-level user experiences based on knowledge level.

Creatives will work faster and easier with PRX ONE's Soundcraft-designed 7-channel, dual-mode digital mixer that can be set to control either general mix functions or channel-strip functions, all manageable via a full-color LCD or the new JBL Pro Connect universal app. Available for Android and iOS phones and tablets, the JBL Pro Connect app opens up a world of possibilities for hands-on control over a full suite of PRX ONE mixer, DSP, and Bluetooth features.

The Bottom Line: Every PRX ONE undergoes 100 hours of rigorous stress testing to ensure that it will perform flawlessly in real-world conditions. Ideal for DJs, musicians, entertainment venues, corporate presenters, rental companies and houses of worship, this new solution offers impressive power, acoustic performance, creative control and connectivity in a stylish, full-featured column P.A. suitable for both installed and portable applications.