Jabra's PanaCast 50 Got a Whole Lot More Intelligent—Here's How

Jabra’s video bar solutions have just become smarter. Jabra PanaCast 50 claims to be the first and only Microsoft Teams Rooms video bar that supports Intelligent Speaker right in the bar, without having to purchase a secondary device just to enable this capability. So, why is that a good thing?

The Jabra PanaCast 50 and PanaCast 50 Room System with the new Intelligent Meeting Space feature enables customization of meeting spaces. This is achieved with the capabilities to allow for definition of room boundaries of the virtual meeting space, so only people within this area are included, whereas bystanders and people walking by are excluded.

Having earned Microsoft’s new Intelligent Speaker functionality, PanaCast 50 and PanaCast 50 Room System identifies who said what in a Microsoft Teams Room meeting and allows each person to have their spoken words accurately attributed to them in the transcript Using intelligent speech recognition identifies up to 10 individual speakers’ voices, adding names of in-room participants to the live transcription so you know exactly who’s said what. Voice recognition functionality—upon individual enrollment—enables in-room participants to maintain their identity in the meeting transcript, enabling more precise intelligent recaps for users with a Teams Premium license.

Intelligent Speaker is proprietary Microsoft technology to uniquely identify a person's voice to have accurate speaker attribution. When multiple people are speaking in a conference room, and the transcription feature in Microsoft Teams is enabled, it makes sure the sentences and words of each attendee be attributed to them as opposed to being generically attributed to the meeting space.