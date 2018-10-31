It’s game-on at Texas A&M’s LIVE Lab (eCampus News)

"How can we boost student engagement? What’s more, how can we use a medium that is sure to resonate with students in the modern classroom? These are the questions that got our LIVE Lab team at Texas A&M University not only thinking about innovation, but acting on it."—Source: eCampus News

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Focusing on student engagement boosts the learning experience and deeper immersion can help a learner apply, comprehend, and retain course content. Read how Texas A&M's LIVE Lab is working to make learning more interactive and experiential through educational games.