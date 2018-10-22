IT Tips the Scales for Colleges Competing for Best and Brightest (EdTech Magazine)

"Instead of waiting and worrying if a college will accept them, high school students may be wooed by colleges eager to attract promising students in a landscape that’s become highly competitive."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution wants to attract top-notch students, consider investing in edtech and IT. Students expect a seamless tech experience — this is especially true if they are completing coursework online. Even in face to face classes, immersive and collaborative technologies are seen by students as essential. —Eduwire Editors