It Takes a Village to Enroll a Class (The EvoLLLution)

"With uncertainty clouding the upcoming fall semester, students are hesitant to enroll in school at the moment. Many are beginning to look at taking a gap year, which will highly affect colleges and universities in both enrollment rates and student retention. In this interview, Angel Perez discusses how institutions can address the summer melt issues, maintain relationships with deferred students and have a strong digital presence, especially in this time. "—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Higher ed is about so much more than learning. With the uncertainty caused by COVID-19, it is more important than ever for the campus community to work together.