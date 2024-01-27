ISE to Sponsor the Llum BCN’24 Light Arts Festival for the Third Year Running

Transforming Barcelona into a luminous masterpiece from Feb. 2-4, Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) is sponsoring the Llum BCN’24 light arts festival for the third year in a row. Llum BCN’24 is an immersive journey into the realms of contemporary art, technology, and lighting design and is a program of the Institute of Culture of Barcelona and Barcelona City Council.

As ISE celebrates its 20th anniversary edition, the streets of Barcelona's Poblenou neighborhood, including the innovative 22@ tech hub district, will come alive with illuminated masterpieces crafted by international artists. The canvas will also feature captivating projects from the city’s leading architecture and design schools, creating a spectacular tapestry of light and creativity.

“We're thrilled to collaborate once again with the extraordinary Llum BCN, a visual symphony showcasing the magical union of art and technology," said Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events. "It perfectly mirrors the theme of ISE 2024, ‘Your Destination for Innovation’, offering attendees a mesmerizing glimpse into the intersection of technology and artistic brilliance right here in Barcelona.”

The Llum BCN'24 festival includes 46 light installations: 13 installations by international and local artists, 17 installations from the university schools of architecture and design of Barcelona, and in the +Llum category, 11 installations of the Off Llum alternative circuit and 5 installations of other collaborations.

The festival’s centerpiece is a presentation by the British studio United Visual Artists (UVA), titled ‘Patterns and Recognition: A Composition in Three Parts by United Visual Artists.’ Curated by José Luis de Vicente and Maria Güell, the presentation includes three groundbreaking installations: Silent Symphony, Vanishing Point, and Present Shock. These installations seamlessly blend new technologies with traditional media, such as sculpture and performance, to explore the conceptual frameworks and natural phenomena shaping our cognition.