ISE 2022: Hall Technologies New PTZ Cameras Enhance Video Collaboration

Global Pro AV manufacturer Hall Technologies will unveil a new line of PTZ cameras at the upcoming ISE show in Barcelona. The HT-CAM-4K-EPTZ features 4K ultra-high definition in a sleek new design. Additionally, the CAM-1080PTZ features vivid and high-resolution video with fantastic color rendition and handheld remote with intuitive controls. Both are ideal for online education, training rooms, videoconferencing, house of worship, tele-medicine, and unified communication applications.

CAM-1080PTZ (Image credit: Hall Technologies)

“Hall´s engineering team has designed a collaboration solution with tech managers in mind. Our new line of PTZ cameras offer advanced functionality and superior performance,” said Ken Eagle, vice president of technology for Hall. “Our CAM-1080PTZ features advanced ISP processing algorithms. It supports H.264/H.265 encoding which stabilizes under low bandwidth conditions, and features multiple video output interfaces, audio/video compression standards, and USB 3.0 support for dual coding streaming.”

HT-CAM-4K-EPTZ (Image credit: Hall Technologies)

“Next is the incredible HT-CAM-4K-EPTZ,” Eagle continued. ”The sleek form factor houses powerful 4K UHD coupled with AI intelligence delivering vivid images and streaming for seamless collaboration and connectivity. I like the auto-framing feature; it works by using a 100-degree wide angle lens to ensure all participants and materials can be properly viewed. This camera automatically does all the work, making meetings more meaningful and less stressful.”

Communication today is enhanced by using video in huddle spaces, meeting rooms of all sizes, education classrooms, lecture halls, houses of worship, online streaming applications, and more. These cameras offer rich video output to make collaborations and communication effortless.

Visit Hall at ISE (Booth 3P600) and InfoComm (W2203), where they will highlight a multitude of other products aimed at assisting with collaboration and conferencing.