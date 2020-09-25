Is virtual advising here to stay? (eCampus News)

"History is rife with examples of old paradigms being replaced by new ones during times of stress. Between the economy, the fear, the isolation, and the uncertainty, there is plenty not to like about how the COVID-19 pandemic has altered our lives. Yet, if we look hard enough, we can also see some positives. Our sudden move to a virtual lifestyle has accelerated an ongoing technological revolution in how we access services in fields as diverse as commerce, medicine, and fitness. The massive public embrace of video conferencing means that many of these virtual innovations seem destined to become permanent enhancements long after the pandemic has abated."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Just like telehealth services, such as virtual therapy, college advising is being reimagined and reshaped during the pandemic. This article frames virtual advising within a suite of academic, financial, administrative, and personal support offerings designed to help guide and retain students. This might be one of the great silver linings of this crisis—an investigation into what new methods will be sustainable and will help students navigate academic and career changes.