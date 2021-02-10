Is It Still Teaching When the Professor Is Dead? (EdSurge)

"Aaron Ansuini had a question for the professor teaching his online course at Concordia University, in Montreal, so he decided to shoot him an email."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When course content is recorded and reused, it can lead to interesting situations such as this one, where a student realized the professor teaching their class had actually passed away years earlier. With more and more video-driven online learning, it brings up important questions for institutions that need to be addressed.