Is AI a game-changer for higher ed (eCampus News)

"According to a Northeastern University/Gallup poll, most Americans are optimistic about artificial intelligence’s (AI) impact on their futures while, at the same time, expecting the net effect of AI to be an overall reduction in jobs. If we manage AI effectively, I believe it can be a net benefit to both society and the economy."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With so much hand-wringing about AI disrupting the job market, this article offers refreshing, positive perspective. With many potential applications in higher ed, AI is poised to make a big impact, especially for schools that start exploring the possibilities now.