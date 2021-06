"The cybersecurity incident that led to Iowa’s Des Moines Area Community College temporarily canceling classes was a ransomware attack, the college told EdScoop Monday."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A ransomware attack has affected operations at Des Moines Area Community College, leading to campus closures as well as online course disruptions. DMACC notes, "we cannot say for certain what information or data, if any, has been impacted as a result."