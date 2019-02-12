Intrusion Prevention Systems Prove Key to Campus Defense (EdTech Magazine)

"Higher education remains a tempting target for hackers.

'Universities have some fairly unique features that tend to increase the scale of threats they face,' says Jesse Bowling, who chairs the Technical Advisory Group for the Research and Education Networking Information Sharing and Analysis Center. He’s also the security architect and program manager of the computer security incident response team at Duke University."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Has your institution embraced an intrusion prevention system to keep your campus network secure? Whether integrated into an all-in-one platform or a stand-alone solution, IPS is proving to be a valuable, necessary addition to higher ed data security strategies.