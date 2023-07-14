Introducing the New Christie All-in-One Video Wall Processor

Christie has launched its new video wall processor, Hedra, which offers a secure, all-in-one control room solution. Hedra allows users to make quick and informed decisions with real-time access to data that can be controlled from virtually anywhere.

[Running from Fears in Pro AV]

Based on a Linux hardware system and with multi-view KVM, users can securely work remotely or centrally, and easily switch between different on-screen layouts and configurations. With drag-and-drop interfaces and customized layouts, arranging and controlling information displayed on a video wall is user-friendly.

Hedra can deliver data up to four UHD displays and supports video walls up to 32 megapixels in configurations up to 8x2, so operators can make timely and collaborative decisions.

“Hedra is a secure, responsive, user-friendly, and a TAA-compliant control room solution,” said Bill Zhu, director of product management, Christie. “With Hedra, users can display, arrange, and operate up to 26 inputs from both baseband sources, including HDMI, and IP sources, with latency-free operation.”

[You Got to See this Enormous 92-Foot Video Wall]

This control room-in-a-box is ideal for small to medium-sized applications including command and control rooms, broadcast operations, security and surveillance, public utilities, and operations where critical information needs to be displayed securely and in real-time.

Hedra is available in three models: Hedra Standard, Hedra Pro-KVM, and Hedra Pro-Video, with inputs ranging from nine on the Standard model to 26 on the Pro-Video model.