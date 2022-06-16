Intracom’s New Control Panels are Cloud and On-Prem Ready: Here's What to Know

Intracom Systems (opens in new tab) released a series of hardware control panels to its VCOM platform, its IP-software multi-channel/multi-access communications solution. The VCOM hardware control panels are cloud/SasS ready, bringing users agility, power, affordability, and ease of deployment for all professional and mission critical applications.

“Our new hardware-based control panels really offer users the best of all worlds,” said Stephen Brand, Intracom’s CEO. “They incorporate all the traditional features and form factors broadcasters, and other communicators, are accustomed to, but these systems go far beyond tradition. They support on-prem as well as cloud infrastructures, they’re powered by WebRTC, they can be permanently built-in as a rack-mount model, or they can sit on a desktop and be transported quickly and easily. These units have it all covered for corporate, government, broadcast—or any application where communication is essential to safety and success. In other words—every single event.”

The VCOM Hardware Control Panels—available in desktop and rackmount versions —are powered by WebRTC, the new standard for real-time communications that allows for low latency and high quality 48KHz audio. The units support DHCP and can connect to a VCOM Virtual Matrix Server in-the-cloud or on-premise within minutes. Ultra-loud speakers make the units a perfect fit for noisy environments, and high-quality gooseneck microphones complete the experience.

The VCOM Desktop Control Panel D406 has an intuitive 7-inch touch screen GUI that supports virtually unlimited point-to-point, group call, IFB, and party line channels and features individual volume controls. Multichannel video streaming, geo-positioning of system users, on-screen dialing, and audible notifications are also supported.

The VCOM Rackmount Control Panel R606 offers the same functionality and features as the VCOM Desktop in 2RU form factor with an ultra-wide 8.8-inch touchscreen. The feature-rich panels allow virtually unlimited point-to-point, fixed group, IFB, and party line channels to be configured by users who can selectively add, remove, resize, and reorganize viewing windows across the touchscreen.

“Both versions can be rapidly provisioned in studios, control rooms, or with users in remote locations," explained Brand. "They can also be used interchangeably with VCOM software clients on PCs, Macs, Android, and iOS devices—a new matrix intercom methodology developed by Intracom to address the new business reality made necessary by the emergence of remote and distributed communications.”

VCOM Control Panels support streaming capabilities with multi-channel video monitoring of HLS feeds as well as WebRTC video streams from other VCOM system clients. VCOM’s video capabilities are ideal for in-the-field news gathering, monitoring program feeds, and video chats.

A fully functional IP-PBX is incorporated within the framework and enables seamless integration between traditional telephony and Matrix Intercoms. Users can place and receive phone calls simultaneously with point-to-point, group calls, and party line communications.

A Geolocation feature allows the precise locations of other systems to be viewed via a global-scale map. Other users are identified by pinpoints with longitude/latitude coordinates. Geolocation data serves as an advantage in remote venue planning and meeting regulatory requirements in industries that require the location of system users to be known.