International Women's Day 2025: Check Out WAVIT's Accelerate Action Virtual Event

The Women in AV/IT (WAVIT) will be hosting its virtual "Accelerating Action: The Power of Mentorship & Internships in AV," in celebration of International Women’s Day 2025. Taking place on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at noon ET, this interactive webinar will highlight the transformative impact of WAVIT’s internship program and showcase how mentorship accelerates action for young women in the AV industry.

With this year’s IWD theme, #AccelerateAction, WAVIT is dedicated to increasing momentum and urgency in addressing gender equality within the AV industry. This virtual event will bring together WAVIT interns and their mentors/employers to share their firsthand experiences, demonstrating how internships foster career pathways, mentorship, and industry-wide change.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear real stories from interns and mentors about their experiences and learn how to support and expand opportunities for young women in AV. Together, WAVIT hope to inspire attendees to take action and champion inclusivity in the industry.

Event Program: Panelists to See

Jeff Hawley, marketing director, Allen & Heath USAAmerican Music & Sound (AM&S), an Exertis JAM business

AM&S/WAVIT Interns: Raegan Thompson, Kaitlyn Trahan, and Erin Parisi

Moderated by Lex Evans

To further celebrate IWD 2025, WAVIT invites members and industry professionals to participate in the #AccelerateAction campaign. Strike the #AccelerateAction pose and submit a high-res photo or short video to WAVIT’s Google Drive. The submissions will be featured across WAVIT’s social media platforms, website, and newsletter.