International Women's Day 2025: Check Out WAVIT's Accelerate Action Virtual Event

Join WAVIT on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at noon ET for an interactive webinar.

The Women in AV/IT (WAVIT) will be hosting its virtual "Accelerating Action: The Power of Mentorship & Internships in AV," in celebration of International Women’s Day 2025. Taking place on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at noon ET, this interactive webinar will highlight the transformative impact of WAVIT’s internship program and showcase how mentorship accelerates action for young women in the AV industry.

With this year’s IWD theme, #AccelerateAction, WAVIT is dedicated to increasing momentum and urgency in addressing gender equality within the AV industry. This virtual event will bring together WAVIT interns and their mentors/employers to share their firsthand experiences, demonstrating how internships foster career pathways, mentorship, and industry-wide change.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear real stories from interns and mentors about their experiences and learn how to support and expand opportunities for young women in AV. Together, WAVIT hope to inspire attendees to take action and champion inclusivity in the industry.

Event Program: Panelists to See

  • Jeff Hawley, marketing director, Allen & Heath USAAmerican Music & Sound (AM&S), an Exertis JAM business
  • AM&S/WAVIT Interns: Raegan Thompson, Kaitlyn Trahan, and Erin Parisi
  • Moderated by Lex Evans

To further celebrate IWD 2025, WAVIT invites members and industry professionals to participate in the #AccelerateAction campaign. Strike the #AccelerateAction pose and submit a high-res photo or short video to WAVIT’s Google Drive. The submissions will be featured across WAVIT’s social media platforms, website, and newsletter.

AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.

