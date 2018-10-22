Intel Tech Learning Lab Starts Tour to Shape Education’s Future

Sharing an immersive, technology-based approach to education, Intel’s Tech Learning Lab is a multi-city experiential tour for students and teachers. The nationwide tour starts at the Bronx Academy of Letters in New York City.

The Tech Learning Lab Tour is designed to engage with educators and spark conversations that go beyond the classroom to fuel curiosity about the role of technology and its impact on the world and their daily lives. Hands-on virtual lessons spanning arts, science, and other subjects will introduce students, teachers, and administrators to the power of technology as an instructional tool for the 21st century.

“Intel is addressing the needs of educators through advanced technology that enables effective and dynamic classroom experiences and drives students’ skills development to prepare them for the demands of the future workforce," said Raysana Hurtado, education segment manager, Intel.

Intel’s Tech Learning Lab continues at schools across the country, with visits planned to:

Weston High School, Weston, MA, Nov. 7-9

Ron Clark Academy, Atlanta, GA, Nov. 15-16

Design39 Campus, San Diego, CA, Nov. 29-30

McClymonds High School, Oakland, CA, week of Dec. 3

Oakland Tech, Oakland, CA, week of Dec. 3