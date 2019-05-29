Inside a Student’s Hunt for His Own Learning Data (EdSurge)

"Institutions have access to more student data than ever before—but it's hard to really grasp what that means, since many of the digital tools that colleges use are from third parties or companies that keep their algorithms private. That makes it hard for students, professors or even journalists to get a glimpse inside."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When a student decided to dig into his own LMS data to see what was collected and how it was being used, he was surprised by what he found. Now he's speaking out to make edtech practices more transparent.