Innovators worth watching: Lambda School (eCampus News)

"The software development industry is in a bit of a bind. The number of software developer jobs is expected to grow 24% between 2016 and 2026, and there are currently over a half million job openings. Traditional colleges and universities aren’t pumping out enough computer science graduates to keep up, and even if they were, employers complain that too many of them struggle to actually code."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While Lambda School isn't accredited and offers no degrees, it is establishing itself as a disruptive force in computer science education. It's popularity shows that it might make sense for higher ed institutions to think outside of the four-year track mindset and offer shorter-form credentials. —Eduwire Editors