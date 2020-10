"In today’s 'always on' world of higher education information technology, IT resources and data have to be protected from prying eyes to ensure that only the right people with the right permissions can use institutional data."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, confidentiality is important, but information security in higher ed has other important factors. Don't overlook the critical nature of availability and integrity — a successful IT team depends on them.