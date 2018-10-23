InFocus Says One Size Does Not Fit All

The What: InFocus Corporation has released a new line of Mondopad collaborative display solutions. Comprising 12 models designed around the specific needs and budgets of various office environments and meeting spaces, Mondopad Core, Mondopad Launch, and Mondopad Ultra are available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch models.

“We’ve recognized that, until now, InFocus, as well as others in the collaboration display market, have mainly designed interactive displays and video conferencing solutions to meet the needs of enterprise-level executives with IT departments who set up and configure feature-rich systems. We realized that a segment of the market was not having its needs met by collaboration tech. With our new line-up, we’ve developed products that address all segments of the market,” said Loren Shaw, InFocus VP of marketing. “One size does not fit all. Now our customers can choose a Mondopad model with the features they want and not worry about the ones they don’t need.”

The What Else: Offering essential tools for collaboration without cluttering the user interface with unnecessary apps, Mondopad Core is the affordable baseline of the new Mondopad, offering a solution for small businesses, government agencies, and huddle rooms. Users can utilize the 4K business-grade touchscreen with embedded Android and a suite of tools for casting, whiteboarding, viewing documents, and browsing the web.

InFocus Mondopad Core

Designed for organizations that need easy access to shared software and tools, Mondopad Launch is a configurable solution for group workspaces. Building upon the Mondopad Core model, Mondopad Launch adds a seventh-generation Intel i5-based Windows 10 Pro PC and additional customization options. A lock-down feature allows individual users to easily login and quickly gain access to only the apps they care about, and a customizable home screen with large, convenient buttons means meetings start quickly, and the touchscreen can be easily reset before the next meeting.

InFocus Mondopad Launch

A seamlessly-integrated, high-performance collaboration system that is secure and easy to use right out of the box, Mondopad Ultra takes collaboration to the next level. Built on a seventh-generation Intel i7-based Windows 10 Pro PC, Mondopad Ultra features an integrated suite of collaboration apps including video conferencing, whiteboarding, casting, a web browser, and full Microsoft Office suite for a truly efficient face-to-face collaboration system

The Bottom Line: All 12 new Mondopad models are available now in the U.S., as well as a variety of accessories such as the SimpleShare Presentation System, Thunder Speakerphone, and mounting solutions for wall, floor, and mobile applications. Contact an authorized InFocus reseller for pricing.