In the Fight Against COVID-19, Some Tools Are 3D-Printed (EdTech Magazine)

"On college campuses nationwide, 3D printing has opened the floodgates of creativity, with students and faculty leveraging the technology for a range of educational uses in the years since the technology first came available. Now, with the healthcare industry facing critical supply shortages, higher education is elevating 3D printing from a creative endeavor to a potentially lifesaving one."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

During this pandemic, many makers have stepped up to become helpers, creating PPE with their 3D printers. Read how institutions, faculty, and students are rising to the occasion to help fight COVID-19.