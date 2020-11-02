Topics

In the Era of Remote Learning, It's Time for Colleges to Update Privacy Practices (Campus Technology)

"As the pandemic continues, what's happening to all the data being collected by the various programs being used by colleges and universities to deliver remote learning? That's a question explored in a new report published by think tank New America."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The future of higher ed might be a bit unclear at the moment, but you can rest assured than IT teams will play an extremely critical role in navigating uncertainty and charting a path forward. Campus Technology breaks down EDUCAUSE's list of the biggest IT issues.