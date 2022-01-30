In Expansion Mode, DLS Appoints Kowalsky as GM

Digital Labor Solutions (DLS), a professional resource provider of installation, rack build, staging, programming, configuration, commissioning, drafting and logistics for the low voltage, security and audiovisual trades, is adding audiovisual executive Jay Kowalsky as the general manager to manage the company's expansion into New England.

Kowalsky, an audiovisual industry veteran with more than 20 years' experience, has held several different roles throughout his career, from installer, technician & project manager to director of operations, which makes him well-prepared to support this expansion with DLS. The full gamut of knowledge and depth of understanding integrator schedules, values and requirements allow Kowalsky to support the nuances an integrator faces during the life cycle of a project. Translating those nuances into opportunities that provide value to the integrator will be paramount to the success of DLS in the New England Region.

"Most integrators have already realized the benefits of variable labor versus fixed labor and the direct impact it can have on overall profitability," Kowalsky said of his new position. "What has been missing is a resource that can create value beyond installation. I feel that the future will yield more of the outsource model, and it will expand beyond the 'boots on the ground' approach.

"Unique to DLS is the seamless inclusion of logistics, quality control, drafting, and accountability. This will give the integrator more time to focus on creating solutions to attract and maintain customers, giving them more opportunity at market-share in a very crowded market."

"Bringing on Jay Kowalsky is a strategic investment to expand our mission of responsible deployment to partners outside of the Tri-State area and into the New England market," said DLS CEO Tim Hennan. "Jay's values align exactly with our own to provide our integrators smart scalability for manageable growth with a name they can trust."

"As an integrator, I was impressed with the level of communication and follow through DLS brought to projects," Kowalsky added. "As I got to know them, I quickly realized that DLS operates on a different level from typical labor providers. Sean, Tim, and the team have created a mechanism to bring exponential value to the integrator and their end users above and beyond typical labor providers. I'm looking forward to extending that value to our partners."