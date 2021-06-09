Digital Labor Solutions Brings On Tim Hennen as CEO

Digital Labor Solutions (DLS)—a professional resource provider of installation, rack build, staging, programming, configuration, commissioning, drafting, and logistics for the low voltage, security, and audiovisual trades—has expanded its executive team with the addition of industry veteran Tim Hennen as CEO.

Tim Hennen

“I know DLS provides integrators the ability to stay on-budget and on-time with quality-minded technicians and a well-trained services team,” Hennen said. “But what really excited me about joining this organization was the opportunity to help the AV, security, and low voltage integrators focus on stable growth, rather than unstrategic expansion. We want to offer them supplemental and seamless support for their long-term benefit, not short-term gain.”

“I’ve worked with Tim in the past and knew his passion for the industry and his technical knowledge would be key characteristics necessary for our long term success,” added Sean Purcell, president of DLS. “Exciting new service offerings—combined with our continued commitment to being valuable partners to our clients—and the addition of Tim to our executive team make DLS a premier service provider in the NY Tri-State area and beyond.”