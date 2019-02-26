Improving Student Outcomes with Adaptive Courseware: The Every Learner Everywhere Network Initiative (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Many public colleges and universities have embraced the mission of increasing access to higher education by recruiting more diverse student populations. Unfortunately, institutions continue to see significant persistence and completion gaps for their low-income students, students of color, and first-generation students. In response to this problem, many two- and four-year institutions have set goals around equity, success, and completion. However, institutions are now looking for organizations that can help them achieve these goals through coaching, evidence-based decision-making, and innovative teaching and learning initiatives."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Thanks to the Every Learner Everywhere network, the power of adaptive learning tools is being harnessed to boost the success of marginalized students while also offering them better support through the learning process.