Immersive Experiences: Worlds Beyond Digital Displays

Did you know you can go to a baseball game and connect to thousands of displays to access any player stats, bios, or locate restaurants? Perhaps you’d like to attend a Hollywood launch party with building-size images of crisp and moving video. Or take a vacation to a Star Wars galaxy.

These are no longer the dreams of science fiction. Sci-fi has met hi-fi—as in high-fidelity audio/video and high-speed networking to create these experiences today. The future is now, and it’s called Immersive Experiences.

Panasonic’s Moving Forward research indicates that Immersive Experiences will drive and be driven by other disruptive technologies, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, 3-D printing, and energy storage.

Think of all these innovations here today, working together to create exciting new experiences and a universe of opportunities in business and research. It’s already happening.

Not surprisingly, six in seven CTOs in the Moving Forward survey agree that embracing disruptive technologies is not just “nice to have.” Immersive Experiences are the price of doing business—and staying in business.

More Impactful Displays

The seventh-season launch party for Game of Thrones wowed with colossal projected video displays on the sides of the modern Frank Gehry-designed Walt Disney Concert Hall. The stunning multi-hundred-foot displays awed attendees and passersby alike.

Nine in 10 customer experience-oriented organizations expect to invest in advanced display technologies within three years.

Augmenting the Experience

Abundance in digital displays is nothing new. The organizations that embrace Immersive Experiences go steps further. They enhance their spaces with digital information, adopting a wide range of disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). That adoption will only accelerate.

At the Atlanta Braves’ SunTrust Park, an Immersive Experience gives a whole new meaning to Take Me Out to the Ball Game. Some 10,000-plus square feet of LED displays, including a gigantic scoreboard, more than 1,100 digital displays and 13 dual-sided interactive kiosks bring the action everywhere—in an interactive, connected experience with HD broadcasting.

Next up: the projection of player stats—in augmented reality.

As the Braves’ new world shows, abundant digital displays are no longer enough. This is one area where almost everyone sees potential. An overwhelming 19 of 20 organizations focused on customer experience believe it’s vital to enrich physical environments with digital information, the Moving Forward research confirms.

Four in five companies are poised to adopt Artificial Intelligence to gain customer insights and predict behavior. Two in three say the bigger risk with disruptive technologies is adopting too late versus too soon.

Other advanced display technologies of interest to customer experience experts are screen sharing between displays and mobile devices, virtual reality, projection of 3D images, and augmented reality.

Panasonic’s LinkRay solution, for example, uses visible light to transmit content embedded in mobile apps for venues like the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

Augmented Retailing

Retailers see augmented experiences as a must-have, with seven in 10 tech decision makers considering augmented retailing very important. They identified a number of game-changing benefits, including:

Visualizing merchandise as it would appear in real life.

Viewing inventory and product options

Securely dropping off and picking up merchandise for servicing

Purchasing merchandise at the point of display

Escape to Other Worlds

Now even vacations to remote worlds are possible. At Disney’s D23 Expo 2017, Panasonic was honored to offer support for the Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Pavilion which featured a first look at the epic, fully detailed model of the Star Wars-themed lands under development at Disneyland park in Anaheim, California and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

These lands known as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge are scheduled to open at both parks in 2019. To illuminate this model and add visual excitement to this pavilion, Disney’s Imagineers looked to Panasonic as their preferred projection solution provider to meet the need for high-picture quality, accurate color, high brightness, and rich contrast.

Visitors to Disney World’s Animal Kingdom in Florida already explore the lush forests of the planet Pandora in the World of Avatar. It shouldn’t be long before we can take entire adventure vacations, eco tours, and globetrots in virtual lands more akin to a holodeck than a 2D or 3D movie.