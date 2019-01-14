IMCCA to Honor Industry Vets At First-Ever Collaboration Week NY

The IMCCA will be honoring Snorre Kjesbu and Jason McGraw with special Lifetime Achievement—Emerging Technology Fellow Awards as part of the organization's Collaboration Week New York. The three-day series of events—focusing on new and exciting solutions and trends in the UCC space—is scheduled for Feb. 25-27, 2019. On Feb. 25th, at the opening Gala Dinner, Kjesbu and McGraw will receive their awards.

The Gala Dinner takes place as part of The IMCCA’s first annual Collaboration Week NY, which will offer exciting opportunities for end users, integrators, consultants, and manufacturers. The three-day event takes attendees to actual end user and manufacturer sites to see first-hand how UCC solutions are utilized. Additionally, on site panel discussions on topics of interest will be featured, as well as opportunities to network.

“The IMCCA has been honoring the best and the brightest in our space as Emerging Technology Fellows since 2017. It is our privilege to recognize Snorre and Jason as two individuals who not only meet this criteria, but who have directly driven our industry to amazing heights through their individual achievements and leadership.” said Carol Zelkin, executive director, IMCCA. “It is our pleasure to give both of them the kudos they deserve as they leave our industry—hopefully temporarily—to pursue their future endeavors.”

Snorre Kjesbu

Snorre Kjesbu has been the driving force behind first Tandberg’s and then Cisco’s collaboration hardware line-up for over 15 years. Under his leadership, the Tandberg and Cisco endpoints gained a reputation for being the most advanced and most reliable collaboration hardware ever made, according to the IMCCA. In addition to his technical prowess, Kjesbu ensured he kept the lines of communication with his customers open, presenting and networking at many industry events. Kjesbu is leaving the collaboration space to take a leadership role with Bang and Olufsen beginning in March.

Jason McGraw

Jason McGraw has been the leader behind the annual InfoComm exposition for 25 years where every aspect of the event was managed and executed under his watchful eyes. "It’s rare in our industry to find an individual in such a role that is as universally respected and appreciated as Jason," said a representative from the IMCCA. "His expertise includes everything from the AV and collaboration technology that was displayed to the unique skill set involved in ‘herding the cats’ every year." McGraw departed the AVIXA team at the end of 2018.

For more information or to register, visit www.CollaborationWeekNY.org.