Illinois' Lincoln College on brink of closure months after ransomware attack (EdScoop)

"Lincoln College, a small liberal-arts school in rural Illinois, is set to shut down after 157 years amid a string of financial difficulties that were compounded last December by a ransomware attack that seized up numerous administrative systems, including the admissions department."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This story shows how truly devastating a ransomware attack can be for small higher ed institutions. In the wake of a December ransomware attack that disrupted campus operations and “thwarted admissions activities,” Lincoln College says it needs “a transformational donation or partnership" to keep operating next semester.