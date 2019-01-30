IDK Launches Dante-SDVoE Bridge

The What: The SDVoE Alliance and IDK Corporation have announced a new product that links Dante audio networking technology with the SDVoE ecosystem. IDK’s new IP-NINJAR/Dante Audio Bridge (model: NJR-AB08DAN) transcodes audio signals directly between the SDVoE and Dante protocol environments.

The What Else: Audio signal transport is enabled from NJR transmitters to Dante devices and from Dante device to NJR receivers. Each NJR-AB08DAN can receive up to four audio streams from IP-NINJAR transmitters outputting up to eight channels in Dante protocol. Additionally, each bridge can accept up to eight channels of audio from Dante sources, outputting IP-NINJAR (SDVoE) protocol in up to four audio streams. This feature enables Dante audio embedding on HDMI signals and de-embedding through analog audio outputs at IP-NINJAR receivers.

“With this latest IP-NINJAR building block, we are responding to the market’s demand for the simplest, easiest, and most reliable AV-over-IP system integration solution,” said Hideki Iwasaki, president of IDK Corporation “By bridging two different protocols, SDVoE and Dante, we can solve technical challenges while further supporting our customers’ preferences for migration to full-featured Ethernet-based system topologies.”

The Bottom Line: The bridge eliminates third-party converters and processors, which enhances system design flexibility while streamlining architecture, eliminating interoperability guesswork, and optimizing reliability.

At ISE 2019 (Amsterdam, Feb. 5-8), IDK is exhibiting on stand 10-R180 and the SDVoE Alliance is on stand 3-B150.