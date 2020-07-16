Ideas for a Fluid Fall: Readers Respond (Inside Higher Ed)

"The outlook for the fall remains a bit fat mess -- that's the technical term. Almost every college or university has laid out a plan (for now), in most cases involving a mix of in-person, online and hybrid instruction. Even if a changing COVID-19 landscape doesn't force a pivot in those best-laid plans, many questions remain about how teaching and learning will unfold this fall."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

So many questions are still looming around the fall semester. As it rapidly approaches and institutions announce their plans, we should see clear strategies starting to form, from fostering connection at a distance, whether or not to use virtual classrooms, and beyond.