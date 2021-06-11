Hybrid learning, online credentials will survive edtech 'hype cycle,' edX CEO says (EdScoop)

"Hybrid learning will escape the 'hype cycle' that built up massive open online courses in past years, Anant Agarwal, chief executive of the online learning platform EdX, said during MIT Technology Review’s annual conference on Tuesday."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Hybrid learning is here to stay, says Anant Agarwal, edX's CEO. While the return to in-person learning continues, hybrid models will continue to play a role, as “The future of work shift and the COVID shift is a double whammy, so to speak, where two forces are really impacting the future of work and learning,” Agarwal notes.