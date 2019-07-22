HPE Partners with Texas A&M to Create New Computer Engineering Center (EdTech Magazine)

"Hewlett Packard Enterprises has donated $10.5 million in research equipment for a state-of-the-art computer engineering school at Texas A&M University, according to a recent announcement from the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station. The building will be a hub for students and university researchers to experiment with new ways to collect, analyze and distribute Big Data, as well as conduct new experiments with nanoengineering and other groundbreaking technology research."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Thanks to a tech titan, campus stakeholders at Texas A&M will have access to cutting edge equipment, which will set the stage for innovative research into the power of next-gen data analytics. Only time will tell what students will accomplish with this kind of tech at their fingertips, but they will certainly be some of the best-prepared learners to transition to the workforce.