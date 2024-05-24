How Xyte Lets Campuses Achieve Full Visibility Into AV Fleets

Xyte is now offering a new solution for universities, colleges, and other institutions of higher learning whereby administrations’ IT directors will be able to manage all their audiovisual devices from any location. The offering leverages a new capability within Xyte Device Cloud (XDC), whereby end users can monitor different vendors’ devices via a unified, standardized interface.

Campuses around the world are increasing their embrace of cloud-first strategies to manage their connected AV devices, aiming to enable faster issue resolution, enjoy greater operational efficiencies, extend device life cycles and lower the total cost of owning equipment. However, with their AV fleets numbering in the thousands, administrations’ CIOs and IT directors struggle to monitor devices across numerous separate clouds and corresponding management systems.

Through this new offering, CIOs and IT directors working with XDC-powered AV manufacturers gain access to a fully-scalable cloud infrastructure, one with SOC 2 Type II certification and the highest levels of enterprise-grade privacy and security. Crucially, they can monitor devices from any and all participating manufacturers through a single pane of glass. AV solution providers WyreStorm and Avocor are two of the first brands to implement this new Xyte capability for their higher education customers.

“Forward-thinking AV manufacturers understand the importance of accommodating their business segments. For universities and colleges today, this means offering a comprehensive cloud-first solution,” said Omer Brookstein, CEO and co-founder of Xyte. “By providing their customers with better service and advanced capabilities, WyreStorm and Avocor achieve a great competitive advantage by ensuring added value for their end customers.”

