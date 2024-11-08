How Wesco Helped DXC Technology Go Hybrid

When DXC Technology—which has operations in more than 70 countries—wanted to go virtual, the company turned to Wesco solutions.

DXC aims to help global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. In late 2019, DXC committed to becoming a virtual first organization; however, COVID-19 quickly accelerated execution of the strategy, sending 90% of DXC’s employees to work-from-home.

As part of this workforce transformation—a workforce with more than 130,000 global employees—the company made a commitment to ensure every employee—no matter where located—would be provisioned with the required IT products and equipment needed to ensure a positive and productive work environment. This pivot to work-from-home took planning, coordination, and business focus.

DXC not only needed to supply many of its employees with a consistent, specified home office equipment offering, but also sought to leverage its spend, while actively managing the equipment lifecycle globally. DXC decided to launch its internal program—“DXC Gear”—and understood it would need to find a global partner to realize its three key business objectives: Ensure timely delivery to thousands of individual home addresses and office locations spanning over 60 countries with an ability to expand the global footprint; efficiently manage inventory, invoices, payables, tax requirements, and purchase order operations; and execute business operations, compliance, and support in local language and local currency.

Wesco combined the scale and resources of the global company with the local knowledge and in-country expertise and delivery capabilities required to successfully roll out the DXC Gear program to 60 countries and over a 100,000 of its home office-based employees. Furthermore, Wesco’s dedicated, regional support teams are deployed around the world to support DXC’s global workforce and were critical to delivering the personalized expertise needed to navigate local languages, regulatory and technology requirements, currency, and more.

Working closely with an innovative and growing SaaS company RemoteHybrid, Wesco pioneered a streamlined delivery experience for DXC’s global workforce, making it simple to order equipment—from monitors and keyboards to web cameras and speakerphones—through a common channel. The RemoteHybrid platform delivered a seamless and consistent B2C experience, making it easy for DXC’s employees to obtain essential office equipment and peripherals, while enabling rapid delivery anywhere in the world. This combination of tools and capabilities proved instrumental to the success of DXC Gear, with more than 125,000 items having been ordered and fulfilled.

Not only did the DXC Gear program meet a critical business need, it also yielded over $3 million in cost savings. As a result of the overwhelming success of its own DXC Gear program, DXC’s Modern Workplace team decided to replicate the offering for its customers. DXC Modern Workplace had already developed an Experience Platform—DXC UPtime—to deliver a centralized personalized and optimized employee experience. UPtime enables employees to manage their devices, access an AI driven digital assistance and share feedback on technology services.

"We've been working with Wesco and RemoteHybrid to bring the benefits that DXC realized to its enterprise facing similar business challenges," said Andrew Wilson, EVP and global lead of DXC’s Modern Workplace. "The UPtime Marketplace empowers employees by providing a self-directed equipment ordering process that leverages existing relationships with qualified, established and vetted global suppliers."

“Our partnership with Wesco to provide DXC’s employees with work-from-anywhere essentials over the past two and a half years has proven the ability of both companies to respond to change by innovating and adapting rapidly to external events that force change,” said RemoteHybrid co-founder Anna Buchanan. “The lessons learned will enable us to bring our proven solution to aid other companies in meeting their critical business needs.”