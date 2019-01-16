How Universities Can Mitigate IoT Risk on Campus (EdTech Magazine)

"Universities are experiencing an exponential growth of Internet of Things devices, which means university IT teams will need to increase their security measures to ensure their campuses are protected."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With more and more connected devices coming to campus, the potential for the IoT to have a major impact is clear. Along with the positive possibilities possibilities come new concerns about endpoint vulnerabilities. EdTech Magazine shares advice to keep things balanced.