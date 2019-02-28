How to Prepare Students for Jobs in the Self-Driving-Car-Industry (EdSurge)

"Many roads lead to a career in the self-driving car industry. That painfully obvious pun is actually one of the truest things you can say about this nascent, multidisciplinary enterprise, and it also encapsulates the challenge educators who want to prepare their students to work in this industry are facing today."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For students who want to work within the self-driving car industry, developing a broad skillset is key. Math, programming, robotics, machine learning, statistics, and even art classes could help prepare them, and multiple majors are a good idea to break into a multidisciplinary field.