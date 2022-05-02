How to Keep Down Higher Ed Cyber Insurance Premiums (EdTech Magazine)

"Once upon a time, cyber insurance companies were likely to insure almost any organization, regardless of its existing cybersecurity protocols. Now, it’s much more difficult for colleges and universities to get coverage."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Cyberinsurance can provide important safeguards for institutions that can secure coverage. To keep premiums in check, it's important to stay on top of campus systems and insure compliance with government regulations, which "shows you’re committed to keeping students and faculty safe...that’s what cyberinsurers want to see," writes J.P. Pressley.