How to design classrooms for virtual and augmented reality (University Business)

"Flexibility plays the key role when designing classrooms for virtual reality and augmented reality use—along with all the cutting-edge technology, of course, says James Frazee, chief academic technology officer at San Diego State University."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

AR and VR have tremendous potential as educational tools, but traditional classroom setups don't always work best when immersive tech is in play. University Business shares some pointers on how to design spaces where AR and VR usage can thrive.