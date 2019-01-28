How to Create Access to Experiential Learning Opportunities for Non-Traditional Students (The EvoLLLution)

"For many learners today, the debate about the value of higher education ultimately settles on how well a college degree successfully bridges the gap between education and employment. One surefire way to ensure learner success from the classroom to the workplace is to provide them with real-world work opportunities. Nothing elevates a job candidate from an also-ran to a finalist like meaningful work experience."—Source: The EvoLLLution

A little bit of experience can go a long way. Read how folding real-world work into educational offerings can boost the learning experience as well as the employability of students.