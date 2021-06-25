How to create a new campus-wide data strategy (eCampus News)

"Shifting away from a siloed view of the student experience, many college campuses have now switched to a more holistic approach in determining the value they offer current and prospective students. Doing so also means considering the financial implications on institutions as part of the same conversation, including breaking down revenues and costs in different ways that can impact the ability to manage resources associated with the overall student experience."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Data is crucial to higher ed operations today, but learning how to effectively leverage your institution's data to develop an aerial view can be daunting. In this article, eCampus News shares best practices to help data lead the way to solid strategies at your school.