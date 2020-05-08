Topics

How this university website continually engages admitted students during COVID-19 (University Business)

"Due to the coronavirus, Widener University quickly replaced in-person events for accepted students by creating an admitted student website that provides continual options to engage with the community instead of just a one-day virtual event."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Usually, in-person events bring accepted students together, helping them form campus connections. During campus closures, institutions are coming up with digital alternatives to engage admitted students and develop ongoing experiences.