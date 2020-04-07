How this university is teaching telehealth during coronavirus (University Business)

"The massive impact that the coronavirus has made on the healthcare industry (and the world) will most likely lead to higher ed institutions making telehealth education a required part of medical curricula and quickly, says Tina Gustin, co-director of the Center for Telehealth Innovation, Education & Research (C-TIER) at Old Dominion University in Virginia."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The remote nature of learning during a pandemic is creating an opportunity for teaching telehealth ettiquette, assessment protocol, and best practices to students virtually.