How these colleges are marketing to admitted students during COVID-19 (University Business)

"College admissions departments are scrambling to identify innovative ways to convert accepted students into enrolled students, as higher ed institutions continue to cancel on-campus tours and other crucial student recruiting events due to the coronavirus. Here are two institutions that have implemented new college recruitment strategies for admitted students."—Source: University Business

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

COVID-19 is putting the brakes on in-person campus tours across the country, but institutions are getting creative to come up with alternative solutions to show prospective students what life is like on campus, creating virtual tours and events.