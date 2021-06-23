How the Pandemic Changed Higher Ed's Priorities for Online Learning (Campus Technology)

"When a recent survey asked higher education leaders if the pivot to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic changed their institution's priorities, the majority of respondents (53 percent) said yes. That's striking, the 2021 Changing Landscape of Online Education (CHLOE) report noted, for a sector that's notoriously slow in its decision-making."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of online learning in higher education, becoming a strategic priority for a majority of schools, per a recent Changing Landscape of Online Education report. Institutional change can be notoriously slow, but current attitudes toward online learning point to "the pervasive impact of the pandemic on the future of higher education," the report says.