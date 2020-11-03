How technology is helping to keep campuses safe during COVID-19 (eCampus News)

"Bringing everyone back to campus safely and keeping them healthy once they’ve returned is the top priority for higher-education leaders at this time, and campus CIOs are heavily involved in this planning."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As institutions navigate new campus health concerns due to COVID-19, technology plays important roles in keeping the community safe. From data dashboards and contact tracing apps to sensors that monitor social distancing, new tech solutions are a critical part of higher ed's path forward.