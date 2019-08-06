How technology boosts U. of Michigan's education abroad program (EdScoop)

"Technology has far-reaching impacts on university campuses. At the University of Michigan, this extends to our education abroad work, where we have invested in application management solutions to address classic decentralization challenges, enhance efficiency and reduce redundancy."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

At the University of Michigan, technology is fostering collaboration and helping students forge connections, even when they are studying abroad. Read how they pull it all together and overcome the challenges of decentralization in this article from EdScoop.