St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals Fans Enjoyed Sweet Sounds of Summer

This past MLB season, both Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals, and Nationals Park, home of the Washington Nationals, turned to EAW to elevate game-day audio. Each stadium acquired the brand’s MK Series, MKD Series and QX Series, which was facilitated at both stadiums by St. Louis, MO-based integrator ArchKey Solutions.

A repeat EAW customer, the St. Louis Cardinals stadium utilizes a distributed audio system. The stadium needed to update its aging EAW system and add coverage in additional areas. The MK Series was an ideal choice for use as a distributed/fill system and the QX Series was also well-suited since it is particularly geared toward medium-to-large-sized spaces. The series is also designed for venues that require high power and consistent coverage in compact housing.

“EAW's product line is unique in that we cover the entire span from short to long throw loudspeakers with multiple horn patterns and weather-protected finishes,” said T.J. Smith, president of Eastern Acoustic Works. “When you choose EAW, you are getting a complete stadium audio solution with various models and options, all of which is voiced to sound the same, from one supplier.”

The Washington Nationals stadium is similar to the St. Louis Cardinals in that they also had an aging EAW system and needed an upgrade. However, in addition to MK, MKD and QX Series, the space also integrated EAW’s MKC Series for the food and beverage portion of the stadium. These coaxial point source loudspeakers were the perfect fit for this area since they provide exceptional sound in small- and medium-sized spaces.

“EAW loudspeakers get the crowd into the game with low-frequency response and high SPL across long distances. Our ability to do all this with control keeps things out of the reverberate space, allowing everyone to hear and understand what is being communicated,” added Smith.