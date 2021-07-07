How post-pandemic IT priorities are shifting (EdScoop)

"The new realities of employees working from anywhere — and longer-term needs to accelerate hybrid cloud capabilities — are driving public sector organizations to realign many of their enterprise IT priorities."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The pandemic has spurred increased reliance on cloud-based solutions to meet the needs of people working and learning from home. A recent survey shows that 80% of higher ed institutions ramped up their digital transformation efforts in response to the pandemic, and we can now see that these changes will likely have a lasting impact.